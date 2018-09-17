Tornado warning for Charlotte and Halifax counties until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Halifax and Charlotte Counties until 5 p.m.

The tornado warning is for eastern Charlotte County and east-central Halifax County.

Locations impacted include Keysville, Charlotte Court House, Redoak, Clover and Drakes Branch.

According to the NWS, there are 7,888 people in the area under the tornado warning and three schools.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

