Town of Buchanan carnival kicks off Friday

BUCHANAN, Va. - The annual community carnival in the town of Buchanan kicked off Friday.

It’s a chance to enjoy midway rides, food and entertainment while supporting local first responders.

The carnival is expected to draw in 10,000 people over the next nine days.

A portion of the ticket sales will be used to support emergency services including the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

The carnival is also part of an ongoing effort to bring people to the area.

