CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. - A tractor-trailer crashed off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel during a severe storm Friday night, according to WAVY.

The NBC affiliate reports that the crash happened near mile marker 12 on the bridge-tunnel's southbound side.

Dispatchers said the emergency call came in at 6:46 p.m.

A van carrying five passengers was also involved in the crash. All five were being treated and were expected to be released from the scene.

