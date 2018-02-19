Traffic stop in Galax leads to arrest of fugitive wanted for murder

GALAX, Va. - A routine traffic stop in Galax led to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for murder.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Stuart Drive around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. When the driver could not produce a valid driver's license, the officer ran a check and determined that the man's driver's license was suspended.

The inquiry also produced information that the driver might be wanted for murder in Mexico.

The driver, 38-year-old Joel Miguel, provided a Henry County address. He was wanted for a murder that happened in 2017 in Mexico.

The officer discovered that Miguel had given a false name and produced a stolen social security number. He was positively identified after his fingerprints were submitted to state police and the FBI.

Miguel is charged with driving with a suspended license, presenting a false identification to a law enforcement officer and forgery of a public document.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer because of Miguel’s immigration status.

He is being held in the New River Valley Jail without bond. He will be tried on state charges and then deported back to Mexico where he faces homicide charges.

