Tri-Cities Airport announces direct flights to Dallas

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Later this year, you'll be able to fly nonstop to Dallas from Tri-Cities Airport.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported the announcement Thursday.

The new American Airlines flight will begin Sept. 4 and travelers can begin booking flights on April 15.

“The Tri-Cities region will now have direct access to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and beyond for work or leisure. Additional service connects people and economies, making this region an even better place to live, work, and play,” said the chairman of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, in a statement reported by the newspaper.

Last summer, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport received a $750,000 federal grant to help bring new nonstop flights to the region. Destinations for those flights include Dallas, Denver and Detroit.

