Trial begins for man charged with killing Heather Heyer during Unite the Right rally

Battle lines form between white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' and anti-fascist counter-protesters during the 'Unite the Right' rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Monday is day one of jury selection in the trial of an Ohio man charged with killing a woman and injuring dozens of others during last year's Charlottesville rally.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces a murder charge and several others for allegedly driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at the Unite the Right rally.

In August 2017, thousands of people were gathered in Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally when Fields allegedly drove his car into hundreds of people protesting against the rally.

32-year-old Heather Heyer died as a result of the alleged incident.

Jury selection started at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and is expected to last at least three days.

A lawyer for Fields offered a glimpse of the defense strategy as jury selection began Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Attorney John Hill told a group of prospective jurors the jury will hear evidence that Fields "thought he was acting in self-defense," according to The Associated Press.

Hill asked if any of the prospective jurors believe that using violence in self-defense is never appropriate.

On Monday, a Charlottesville judge upgraded five charges against Fields to aggravated malicious wounding -- each carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Fields is also charged with first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at an accident involving a death.

The 21-year-old is also facing federal hate crime charges.

The trial expected to last three weeks. Cameras and phones will not be allowed in the courtroom and parking surrounding the courthouse is closed to the public.

For people who live in the community, they say they hope the trial's impact won't bring any more negativity to their city because they say they've seen enough.

