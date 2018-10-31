Trick-or-treating this Halloween? Make sure to avoid sex offenders in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Halloween is certainly one of the best days of the year!

Kids get to dress up, walk around and get free candy from neighbors.

Unfortunately, there is a dark side all parents and guardians have to be aware of.

Before heading out to get candy, make sure to search Virginia's Sex Offender and Crimes against Minors Registry to know who lives where you'll be trick-or-treating.

You can enter an address, provide a search radius and see a map showing all offenders in that search area.

