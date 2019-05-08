Trooper Dowell's portrait to be unveiled, dedicated at VSP Officers' Memorial Service

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are giving special recognition to one of its their who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

During the 2019 Virginia State Police Officers’ Memorial Service on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., special recognition will be given to Trooper Lucas B. Dowell, 28, who lost his life Feb. 4, in Cumberland County.

Virginia Sen. Charles Carrico will provide the ceremony’s keynote address. The ceremony will be held at the VSP Gymnasium at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield County.

After Dowell's death, 10 News spoke with Carrico.

During the service, Dowell’s portrait will be unveiled and dedicated before his family and fellow troopers.

Following the ceremony, his portrait will be hung in the Colonel C.W. Woodson Jr. Memorial Gallery, located within the Virginia State Police Academy.

The gallery already holds the portraits of the 65 state police officers who died in the line of duty while serving Virginia.



On Feb. 4, Dowell was assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force in executing a search warrant just north of Farmville, Virginia.

A man inside the home shot Dowell, who later died while at Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. The man who killed Dowell was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.