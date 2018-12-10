Troopers have responded to over 1,100 wrecks statewide since snow started falling

Troopers have responded to hundreds of crashes statewide since the snow started falling Sunday.

The Richmond and Wytheville divisions had the most crashes. The Wytheville division encompasses Wythe, Pulaski, Giles, Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan, Washington, Dickenson, Scott, Wise and Lee counties.

From 12:01 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to 639 wrecks in the Wytheville division. In that same window, they responded to 279 crashes in the Salem division, which covers the Roanoke Valley.

In total, there were 1,177 crashes statewide during that time frame.

There have been no traffic-related deaths in Virginia due to this storm. The majority of these wrecks only involved vehicle damage, not injuries.

Troopers also had to help dig out hundreds of stuck vehicles.

People are still asked not to drive, if possible.

