Truck hits 'crouching' pedestrian on Route 58

LEE COUNTY, Va. - A box truck driver hit a man who was crouching in the road, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday on Route 58 in Lee County, less than a mile east of Route 632.

State police say a box truck served into the left lane to try to avoid a man who was crouching in the right lane. The truck's right front fender made contact with the man and knocked him into the breakdown lane.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was flown to a hospital in Kingsport, Tennessee for serious injuries.

The driver immediately stopped at the scene, according to state police. He was not hurt.

State police have not announced any charges.

