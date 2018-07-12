TSA stops woman with loaded gun in her purse at Charlottesville airport

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A Transportation Security Administration officer at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport spotted a loaded gun in a woman's purse at the airport checkpoint.

The TSA officer cited the woman Wednesday for the .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets. It appeared on the checkpoint's X-ray monitor.



The woman told TSA officials that the gun belonged to her husband and that he placed it in her purse and she forgot that he put it there.

TSA officers immediately contacted the police, who responded and confiscated the gun and ammunition and cited the woman on weapons charges.

It was the third gun detected at CHO Airport so far this year. In 2017, TSA officers stopped four guns from getting through the security checkpoint at Charlottesville.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.