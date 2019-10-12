Tuesday marks last day to register to vote in Virginia

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election is Tuesday in Virginia.

To register to vote in Virginia, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a resident of Virginia

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day (November 5, 2019)

Have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony.

Have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated.

Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

To register to vote or update your voter registration information for the General Election:

By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 15, 2019.

In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on October 15, 2019.

Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm on October 15, 2019.

Virginians can check or update registration name or address, or register to vote for the first time online. Citizens can also register at their local registration office.

Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer services center, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

For more information, visit the Department of Elections website, email info@elections.virginia.gov or call toll-free at 800-552-9745 or TTY 711.