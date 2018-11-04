Twister rips through Halifax, destroying several homes

HALIFAX, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed that a tornado touched down in eastern Halifax County.

The twister, packing wind speeds of 125 mph, ripped through several homes.

“I came here for my father. He has been living here for 18 years with my younger sister, my niece and my two nephews. They lost everything,” said Jesse Traynham, whose family lives in Halifax.

Traynham said it's the same house where he took his kids to go trick-or-treating just days ago.

When he saw the damage, he said he was amazed that everyone got out alive.

“I was devastated. I didn't know what to say or how to react,” Traynham said.

The tornado knocked down trees, crushing a car and blocking roadways.

Laura Connera, a neighbor, joined in to help the family of five with the cleanup.

“Yes, a lot of people were affected by the tornado. Their whole lives have just been turned upside down,” Connera said.

According to the National Weather Service, there was no warning because the storm spun through so quickly.

As to where the family will be staying, that remains a question.

