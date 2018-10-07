Two arrested on multiple charges near Marion Senior High School, General Dynamics factory

MARION, Va. - Marion police say a man and a woman were arrested in an incident near Marion Senior High School on Sunday morning.

They have been identified as Joshua Banks and Nicole Mobely.

The department says officers were first sent to the General Dynamics factory on Brunswick Lane for an intoxicated man trespassing on railroad tracks on factory property, about a mile and a half from the high school.

Officers say they saw the man ram the school's driver's education car into the gate of General Dynamics and initiated a felony traffic stop.

Officers took the suspect, Banks, into custody without incident. He is facing several charges, including misdemeanor DUI and felony vehicle theft.

After investigation, officers say they found Banks' car wrecked behind the high school football stadium.

Police say he didn't know how to leave the high school's parking lot and assumed General Dynamics' gate was the way out.

A fence stopped the vehicle from falling onto the field itself, officers say.

Meanwhile, police found another vehicle in a ditch near the high school.

The driver, Mobley, was found by police, and was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges.

