CHESTER, Va. - Two people are dead after being hit by an Amtrak train, according to police.

NBC12 reports that the train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. and no one on the train suffered injuries, according to the Richmond NBC affiliate.

