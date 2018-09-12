U-Haul offering free storage for Hurricane Florence victims

U-Haul is offering free storage at facilities in Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia for people affected by Hurricane Florence.

Ten U-Haul companies are opening 94 facilities for free 30-day storage, according to MarketWatch.

A state of emergency has been declared in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina in advance of Hurricane Florence making landfall.

In Virginia, 39 facilities are being made available, including in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville.

A full list can be found here. Contact the facility for details.

