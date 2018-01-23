Unite the Right counter-protester to be sentenced for malicious wounding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A man could face up to 20 years in prison for charges related to August's deadly violence in Charlottesville.

Police arrested Donald Blakney on Friday and charged him with malicious wounding.

A criminal complaint says Blakney hit a protester in the head with a stick. Blakney was released on a $2,000 bond.

The National Lawyers Guild says the suspect is the third counter-protester charged with a crime from the riot that left one woman dead.

The guild says a man associated with the Unite the Right rally hit Blakney and yelled racial slurs at him. It is calling for the charges to be dropped.

