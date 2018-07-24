Unite the Right organizer still working to make Charlottesville plans for anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - We're getting a better picture of plans for the one year anniversary of last year's deadly Unite the Right rally.

Last year's organizer, Jason Kessler, went before a federal judge Monday with a plan for a weekend full of events in Charlottesville, according to WVIR.

He proposed a White Civil Rights rally Aug. 11, where state troopers would escort demonstrators to and from Lee Park.

On Tuesday, Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. Eric Gowin is expected to testify on Kessler's behalf for a plan on how to keep the city safe during the rally.

As we've previously reported, the city of Charlottesville denied Kessler the right to hold another rally on the anniversary.

He is attempting to hold a rally in Washington, D.C., that weekend.

