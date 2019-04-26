UVA basketball 'respectfully declines' White House invitation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The National Champion University of Virginia Basketball team will not be accepting President Trump's invitation to visit the White House.

This statement from head coach Tony Bennett was posted to Twitter Friday evening:

"We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

There had been pressure for the Cavaliers to not go to Washington, D.C. including an online petition that has more than 15,000 signatures.

USA Today reports that last year's champion Villanova Wildcats were never invited to visit the White House.

In 2017, champion UNC was invited but “couldn’t find a date that worked” and never visited.

When Villanova won in 2016, the Wildcats visited President Barack Obama in late May of that year.

