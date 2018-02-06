VA Senate unanimously approves medical marijuana bill

VIRGINIA - Medical marijuana may soon be legal in Virginia.

The Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill that would let doctors recommend the use of marijuana or certain cannabis oils for the treatment of any diagnosed condition or disease. Currently, Virginians can only use cannabis oil for the treatment of severe epilepsy.

Last week, a companion bill passed the House of Delegates.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he supports expanding the use of marijuana.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.