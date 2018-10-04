VDOT crews already preparing for snow

SALEM, Va. - It’s only the first week of fall, but it feels more like summer outside.

Despite the above average temperatures, the Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for snow.

Tons of salt has already been stocked up inside this shed.

VDOT said crews prepare for the winter weather season all year long.

Inspections are are underway.

This includes everything from stockpiling chemicals to dry practice runs where workers get out chains or put on snow plow blades.

Crews are also going over snow routes so they will be ready to go when old man winter wakes up.

Last year, VDOT set aside $210 million for winter weather.

