VDOT gets ready to begin $8.4 million project to improve safety in Salem

SALEM, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a $8.4 million project in Salem this summer.

Spokesperson Jason Bond, of the Virginia Department of Transportation, said this is good news for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use East Main Street.

“This project includes new turn lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks for this stretch of East Main Street between Thompson Memorial Drive and Brand Avenue.

Bond said the project will provide better access for businesses in the area.

“It will enhance access to the local museum as well as the businesses through this section,” Bond said.

Fran Ferguson, executive director at the Salem Museum, said she's looking forward to the safety improvements.

One of the highlights of the project is that there will be a new traffic signal at Lynchburg Turnpike, where traffic can back up during rush hour.

Bond said construction is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.