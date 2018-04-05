VDOT prepares for possible winter weather

SALEM, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for potential winter weather.

Jason Bond, spokesperson for the department, said it is watching the forecast closely.

“We are hoping that the pavement temperatures will stay warm enough that we won't see as much accumulation on the roadways. We are monitoring the forecast, and we will be prepared to respond in the event that we do start to see accumulating snow,” Bond said.

Bond said, right now, the department is not expecting to pretreat the roads.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.