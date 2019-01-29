VDOT warns of chance for icy roads Tuesday night

Storm Team 10 reports that the quick cooldown Tuesday night means the potential for ice on the roads. After rain and light snow fall over the region, there may be rapidly freezing moisture.

Jason Bond, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said everyone should be careful if they're out driving.

"We could see icy roads. We could see slick spots on bridges and overpasses. So people should be cautious. Pay attention to the forecast," he said.

He said crews are ready to get back out on the roads later in the night and try to give drivers better traction on icy spots if necessary.

"We're watching it very closely. We have our crews ready to go to put out some salt and some abrasives if we need to," Bond said.

There was limited pretreating. Crews put down a salt mixture on interstates, but with this storm starting as rain in most areas, that could be washed away.

Bond said VDOT crews are going to continue to watch for the risk for freezing on roads into the night as temperatures continue to drop.

