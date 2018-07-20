Vehicle arson arrest may be connected to missing Virginia woman

PAMPLIN, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police need your help to find a woman they say was abducted and is in danger.

Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. She is a white female, 19 years of age, height 5’ 05”, weight 150 lbs, with blue eyes, and blonde hair. she has a 5-inch scar on her right arm.

She was last seen on July 17. Police say she may need medical attention.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Benavidez, 19, of King George, on Thursday related to a vehicle arson that is believed to be connected to Metzger’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office responded to the arson call and identified Benavidez as the driver. He and Metzger are acquaintances and have been seen together, but it is not known if he is a suspect in her abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445.

