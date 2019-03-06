Venezuelan government detains American journalist originally from southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - An American journalist and Virginia native was detained by Venezuelan security forces Wednesday morning.

Cody Weddle, 29, is a 2012 graduate from Virginia Tech and a 2008 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, originally from the Tri-Cities area. He had been living in Venezuela for more than four years as a freelance journalist. Weddle also worked as an intern at WSLS 10 in 2011 and currently works as a reporter for one of our sister stations, WPLG, in South Florida.

According to WPLG, his home in Caracas was the target of an early morning raid by authorities Wednesday. His assistant was also taken into custody.

WPLG says Weddle's last on-air report Monday focused on the return of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the country. A tweet sent by Weddle claimed Guaidó’s homecoming was “triumphant,” but that a path forward for the leader remained uncertain.

Weddle's mother has told CNN that she is "very, very, very worried" for her son's safety. His family lives in Washington County and has asked Congressman Morgan Griffith to intercede. Griffith said it's clear Maduro's forces are holding the journalist. This afternoon, he demanded they release the reporter in a statement.

“It is pretty clear that from some of the reports from other people over there that it was the Maduro forces that raided his apartment this morning. He was taken into custody and they need to release him," said Griffith. "He is an American Citizen and he is over there reporting. Even if they want him to leave the country and they need to get him out of there safely and they need to turn him over to the American authorities in Venezuela.“

On Wednesday afternoon, Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier released a statement on behalf of the State Department.

.@StateDept is aware of and deeply concerned with reports that another U.S. journalist has been detained in #Venezuela by #Maduro, who prefers to stifle the truth rather than face it. Being a journalist is not a crime. We demand the journalist’s immediate release, unharmed. — Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) March 6, 2019

Weddle has become the latest journalist to be detained by the embattled Venezuelan president. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was detained by government forces last month before eventually being released hours later.

However, WPLG compares Weddle's situation to German freelance journalist Billy Six, who is still in a Venezuelan prison after being arrested last November on espionage and rebellion charges.

