Veterans riding in Run for the Wall injured in 2 crashes on Interstate 81, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Two crashes left multiple veterans injured, according to WJHL.

The NBC affiliate reports that the crashes, one involving a semitrailer and a motorcycle, and the second involving multiple motorcycles, happened near each other on Interstate 81 in Fall Branch, Tennessee at mile marker 53, according to the Tennessee High Patrol.

The crashes were reported around 1:30 p.m.

State troopers told WJHL that the motorcyclists, all veterans, were on their way to Washington, D.C., as part of the Run for the Wall.

Multiple injuries were reported, but no one died, according to troopers.

The truck was hauling 600 pounds of pool shock along with 52 pounds of petroleum gas, says THP.

