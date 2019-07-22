Virginia 80-year-old survives two days alone after mowing accident

POUND, Va. - 80-year-old Juanita Mullins of Pound, Virginia feels lucky to be alive after a lawn-mowing accident launched her down the side of a hill.

Angelique Arintok has more on who unexpectedly came to her rescue.

Package delivery driver Ryan Fleming was working his usual route, dropping off a package to one of his the regulars on his route 80-year-old Juanita Mullins.

"I thought I heard a goat mistakenly. But, it was her," said Fleming.

Fleming worked off a hunch that something felt off, especially that Mullins' dog was outside the house, but she wasn't around.

"I yelled for Juanita. She yelled 'help,' so I knew something was wrong and looked to the left and under the hill... saw the mower and her beyond it," said Fleming. "I found her."

Fleming discovered her after a lawn-mowing accident that sent her more than 50 feet down a hill.

"She was dehydrated pretty bad and bruised," said Capt. Brandon Wallace with the Pound Police Department. "But, she was still kicking and talking to everyone. I believe there was some divine intervention on that."

Mullins is described as strong, but her family members are heartbroken.

"I can't explain in words how sad it has made me," said Rachel Helton, her granddaughter. "She was at a point where she had been fatigued, and she was tired. She thinks she made a mistake because she wasn't ready to be mowing."

Surviving both the scorching heat and rain.

"Her experience working in the heat and I think her wisdom, being able to scratch around," said Helton. "She talks about things like putting sticks in her ears to keep the flies off; putting sticks together when it did rain to channel the water into her mouth."

"We give God the glory in this story, but Ryan is a close second," said Helton.

The family also giving their thanks to Pound Rescue, Ballad Health System nurses, doctors and trauma center. Mullins is still weak from the accident, but is on track for surgery and recovery.

"She said she is going to mow again," said Helton.

Mullins and her family hope they can encourage more people to check in on elderly loved ones every day and of course, to stay hydrated when working outside.

