All Virginia ABC stores will be closed Easter Sunday.

Easter is one of only three of the 365 days in a year that all stores are closed.

All stores will be open, operating under regular hours, on Saturday, March 31, and Monday April 2.

Customers are encouraged to make plans accordingly when shopping for the distilled spirits, mixers and Virginia wines available in ABC stores.

A searchable list of Virginia ABC's 371 stores, including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location, can be found on the agency's updated website.

