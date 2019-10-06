Virginia ambulance service owner gets 13 months in jail in fraud case

iStock/junial

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The owner of an ambulance company in Virginia accused of routinely driving patients without licensed emergency medical technicians on board has been sentenced.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that 37-year-old Houman "Mike" Motii was ordered to spend 13 months in federal prison.

Motii earlier pleaded guilty to a health care fraud charge. Authorities say he overbilled Medicare and an insurer for military members for taking patients to and from dialysis treatments and appointments.

Prosecutors accused Motii of hiring employees for Swift Medical Transport who had failed tests to work as EMTs. They also accused him and another driver of not having valid driver's licenses.

The Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services told the newspaper there is an "open compliance investigation" into the company, whose one-year license was renewed in April.

