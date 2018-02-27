Virginia has second-highest vehicle property taxes in the nation

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2018 PROPERTY TAXES BY STATE REPORT

Virginia has the second highest vehicle property taxes in the nation.

Rhode Island and Mississippi round out the other top three spots for the highest vehicle property taxes nationwide.

Twenty-seven states levy some form of vehicle property tax and Virginia is one of them.

Virginia, tied with California, has the 17th lowest real-estate tax compared to all other states, with a median home value of $248,400.

New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire hold the top three spots for the highest real-estate taxes nationwide, while Hawaii has the lowest real-estate tax.

The average American household spends $2,197 on real-estate property taxes, not including vehicle property taxes.

More than 14 billion property taxes go unpaid each year, according to the National Tax Lien Association.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.