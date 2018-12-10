Virginia Attorney General announces he will run for governor

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he's going to run for governor.

Herring, a Democrat, told the Washington Post he's planning to run in 2021.

Virginia does not allow governors to seek consecutive terms, meaning current Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for re-election.

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election last year as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

Herring has been a frequent critic of the president and a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, immigrant-friendly policies, and stricter gun control.

Other Democrats who may run for governor include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.