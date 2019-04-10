Virginia baby died in a Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play years before recall

ARLINGTON, Va. - A heartbroken Virginia couple hopes to prevent more tragedies related to a Fisher-Price sleeper chair.

Keenan and Evan Overton's 5-month-old son, Ezra, died in December 2017 while in the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play.

The American Academy of Pediatrics called for its immediate recall less than a week after the consumer product safety commission asked customers to stop using it if their children are able to roll over.

"Fisher-Price and Mattel, their parent company, we're in negotiations to, I guess just discuss kind of what we expect from us talking out and speaking out about the dangers of this chair. But really, our main thing is to inform other people so that it won't happen to somebody else," said Evan Overton.

The AAP said the death warning did not go far enough to protect infants for the future.



