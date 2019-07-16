Virginia baby dies after being left in hot car, reports say

RICHMOND, Va. - A 10-month-old baby girl is dead after being left in a hot car in Richmond, according to WTVR.

The Richmond CBS stations reports that the girl was left in the car while the adult she was with was grocery shopping.

It wasn't until the car arrived at a home in the 4600 block of Britannia Road that the 911 call came and the girl reportedly died on her way to the hospital.

Richmond police have confirmed that they are investigating an infant's death that is possibly heat-related but have not released any other information, according to NBC12.

Virginia ranks No. 9 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 29 fatalities since 1994, according to KidsAndCars.org.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.