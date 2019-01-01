Virginia baby sitter charged after 7-month-old girl dies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Police in Virginia say a 7-month-old girl hospitalized after a reported fall has died and her baby sitter is facing charges.

WWBT identifies the girl as Ashley Michelle Bonilla Rodriguez.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Monday that they've charged 33-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez with felony child neglect.

Police say the infant was taken to Chippenham Hospital after a reported fall on Dec. 27 and was admitted with severe head trauma. Police say Godinez-Gonzalez was arrested the next day and charged. The infant died Sunday.

