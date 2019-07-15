Virginia Beach boxing legend Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker dies after being hit by car

Getty Images

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach boxing legend died after he was hit by a car, according to WAVY.

The NBC affiliate reports that Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker was hit by a car near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that Whitaker, 55, died at the scene, according to WAVY.

WAVY reports Whitaker was born and raised in Norfolk, and started his boxing career at 9 years old.

According to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Whitaker had 214 amateur fights during his career and won 201 of them.

He was also the lightweight silver medalist at the 1982 World Championships, received a Gold Medal at the 1983 PAN American Games and was a gold medalist at the 1984 Olympics. He turned pro in 1984 at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.