Virginia Beach driver cited for smoking with a minor in the car

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department / Twitter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia are working to protect children.

Virginia Beach police tweeted a citation they issued for someone who was charged with smoking in a vehicle with a minor present.

The punishment for the secondary offense is a $100 fine, according to WAVY.. A secondary offense means you have to be pulled over for another reason first.

