Virginia Beach driver cited for smoking with a minor in the car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia are working to protect children.
Virginia Beach police tweeted a citation they issued for someone who was charged with smoking in a vehicle with a minor present.
Protect your children and keep $100 in your pocket! #NoSmoking #WeAreWatching pic.twitter.com/fH42lIfHap — VBPD Traffic Safety (@VBPDTraffic) May 8, 2018
The punishment for the secondary offense is a $100 fine, according to WAVY.. A secondary offense means you have to be pulled over for another reason first.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.