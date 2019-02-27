Virginia Beach man faces charges after feds say he threatened Sen. Mark Warner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man has been indicted after authorities say he threatened Sen. Mark Warner.

Federal court documents show that Anthony Butkiewicz III was indicted last week on one count of threatening to assault Warner with intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with the senator's official duties as a lawmaker.

Butkiewicz will be held pending trial. Court documents show that on Thursday, Butkiewicz made an initial appearance and the government then moved for pretrial detention. Judge Miller scheduled the hearing for today, and ordered Butkiewicz to be in temporary detention until the hearing.

Butkiewicz attempted to object to the detention hearing. In response, the federal government detailed the threats Butkiewicz made against Warner.

According to the court documents, Butkiewicz left the senator several threatening voicemails, which they allege made his staff worry for thier safety.

In the first voicemail, Butkiewicz demanded Warner hold a town hall in Norfolk, where Butkiewicz said he would like to "stand face to face with you and I will punch you in the jaw! And you can lock

me up and put me in jail, my friend! I ain’t got a problem with it."

Court documents say Butkiewicz went on to leave several other threats, including:

“(S)tick your head between your f*cking legs and kiss your a** goodbye because we’ve got a bullet right for your ear!”

Prosecutors say the "we" in that statement is Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers, with whom they allege Butkiewicz intended to work with.

“Only thing I can say is that like Malvo is back my friend and we have a bullet for inside your ear from the state of people in Virginia,” said Butkiewicz in one of the voicemails, according to court documents.

Butkiewicz didn't leave it there. According to court documents, he went on to leave the following threat:

“Walk outside your f*cking front door, my friend! Don’t forget, buddy! Just don’t f*cking forget (makes

shooting sound). I’ll f*cking pop you, climb down out of the tree, and get in my car and drive the

f*ck away. It is f*cking real easy buddy.”

Prosecutors went on to say that while they believe Butkiewicz does not have the resources to run away if released on bond, he would be hard to find due to his lack of a home address.

Prosecutors go on to detail four previous violations against Butkiewicz, including a conviction, over the past 15 years for breaking a restraining order prohibiting contact with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

Court documents show that Butkiewicz's ex-girlfriend says he tried to strangle her, as well as calling her and saying he would drive to her home and kill her.

If convicted, Butkiewicz could face significant prison time.

Read the government's full argument here.

