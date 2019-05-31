Virginia

Virginia Beach native Pharrell tweets 'resilience' after mass shooting

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
Getty Images

Pharrell performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Multi-Grammy winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams tweeted in response to Friday's mass shooting in his hometown.

We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected.
We are resilient.
We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.
#VIRGINIABEACH 🌍

The singer/songwriter recently hosted a music festival in Virginia Beach.

