Virginia Beach native Pharrell tweets 'resilience' after mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Multi-Grammy winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams tweeted in response to Friday's mass shooting in his hometown.
We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected.
We are resilient.
We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.
#VIRGINIABEACH 🌍
The singer/songwriter recently hosted a music festival in Virginia Beach.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.