Virginia bill proposes limitations to certain guns, magazines

RICHMOND, Va. - If a Virginia Democratic lawmaker gets his way, the Commonwealth could see some limitations when it comes to certain guns.

The bill, proposed by Virginia Sen. Adam Ebbin on Thursday, aims to prohibit the sale and transfer of gun magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

If the bill is passed, it would also prohibit anyone from carrying a gun with a magazine that could hold more than seven rounds of the longest ammunition that the gun is chambered for in a public place.

Under current law, the proposed limitations only apply in certain localities and to assault firearms.

The bill would also redefine the term "assault firearm," from more than 20 rounds to more than 10 rounds and prohibits any person from knowingly possessing, transporting or carrying an assault firearm.

