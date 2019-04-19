Virginia bride-to-be skips engagement shoot for first dance photos with dying father

CULPEPER, Va. - A Virginia bride-to-be decided to forego the traditional engagement photos for photos of her "first dance" with her dying father.

In an email to the photographer, Becky Carey explained that her father was battling prostate cancer, and that his body had reached the point where it could no longer accept treatment. She was worried that her father wouldn't make it to her big day, and she wanted to capture the special moment between her and her father so she could cherish it forever.

"Dad is getting weaker by the day and unfortunately we have to do this as soon as possible," said Carey in an email to her photographer, Bonnie Turner. "We are throwing this plan together really fast because we don't know how long we have before he won't be able to."

According to his obituary, Tim Carey, a U.S. Air Force veteran, died March 28 at 70 years old. But thanks to a friend who was able to film the emotional moment, Carey was able to share the dance video with her guests at her wedding.

Turner has started a GoFundMe for the Carey family.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.