Virginia Capitol Police sergeant on leave after potential white supremacist pictures surface

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Division of Capitol Police said Wednesday that a sergeant has been put on paid administrative leave after pictures surfaced on social media accounts that could be linked to white supremacy or nationalist groups.

A source close to Capitol Police tells NBC12 the investigation is surrounding these pictures of Sgt. Robert A. Stamm, NBC 12 reports.

“There is a review policy in place, and we will follow that policy,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief.

Multiple twitter accounts, including the Richmond sect of Antifa, began posting pictures of Stamm, displaying tattoos and other insignia, which the group says is connected to white supremacy/nationalist groups.

Sgt. Rob Stamm displays various insignia of white nationalist/supremacist groups including the Asatru Folk Assembly, designated the country’s “largest neo-Volkïsh hate group” by @splcenter pic.twitter.com/TpkXa8XAjY — AntifaSevenHills 🏴 (@ash_antifa) February 6, 2019

