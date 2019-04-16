Virginia casts new refer-a-friend program to reel in new anglers

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia is looking to spread the joy of fishing.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is launching a campaign this spring to encourage anglers to recruit their friends, family or anyone they know into fishing.

The Refer-a-Friend to Fish campaign rewards licensed anglers who refer anyone to buy their first fishing license in Virginia.

When the new angler creates an account in Go Outdoors Virginia and purchases a fishing license, both parties will receive an exclusive free gift from DGIF and discounts to Green Top Hunting and Fishing.

Anyone who successfully refers a new person with also be entered into a sweepstakes to win monthly

prizes such as a Yeti Cooler, $100 gift card to Green Top Hunting and Fishing, or a new fishing rod.

“DGIF is one of the first state wildlife agencies in the country to offer such a referral program, with the goal this spring of encouraging existing anglers to recruit new individuals into fishing. This new promotion is also part of DGIF’s new R3 Plan, which stands for Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation, and outlines several strategic efforts to increase people’s participation in the outdoors,” said Bob Duncan, former executive director of DGIF.

The goal of this campaign is to motivate current anglers to introduce someone new to fishing and

participate with him or her.

