Virginia to celebrate first ever Women Veterans Week

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Virginia's inaugural Women Veterans Week will be celebrated March 18-24 to honor the service and sacrifice of the commonwealth's female veterans.

"Throughout the history of our commonwealth and our nation, women have served with honor and distinction as a vital part of our military," said Northam. "As a veteran myself, I have had the opportunity to serve side-by-side with women both in combat zones and on base back home."

Women Veterans Week will be celebrated the third full week of March in succeeding years. The commemorative week occurs during Women's History Month, which serves as an annual observance of women's contribution to events in history and contemporary society.

"Virginia proactively supports its women veteran community by hosting an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit," said Annie Walker, director of the veterans education, transition, and employment division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. "The summit will bring together nationally recognized speakers and include discussions on a variety of issues facing women veterans.

"The women we honor are our wives, daughters, mothers, and grandmothers," said Carlos Hopkins, Virginia secretary of veterans and defense affairs. "Not only have they unselfishly served our military, they have returned to the civilian world as leaders in their communities, in the public and private sectors, and as the bedrock of their families."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.