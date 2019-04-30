Virginia company apologizes after job posting for 'preferably Caucasian' applicants

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A northern Virginia tech staffing company has apologized after it made an online job posting that sought "preferably Caucasian" applicants.

Cynet Systems, in Sterling, removed the post and issued an apology Sunday on Twitter.

The job listing, posted on LinkedIn, was for a position in Tampa, Florida, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Under the job description, the first bullet point said: "Preferably Caucasian who has good technical background."

The company said the individuals involved in making the posting have been fired and the job post "does not reflect our core values of inclusivity and equality."

A Cynet statement issued Monday said the company has a longstanding policy to turn down clients who request candidates of a specific race or gender.

"We understand why some may have been upset seeing this listing, because we were, too," said the company's co-CEO, Ashwani Mayur, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The company's statement does not say how long the ad was live.

"We are also looking at measures that could help us catch offensive or outside-of-policy ads before they ever go live to ensure this can't happen again," Mayur said.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, screenshots posted online show the company posted an ad for an account manager in Herndon, including "female candidate only" in the job description. The newspaper said that it appears that listing has been taken down or modified.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.