Virginia county waves goodbye to Confederate flag along I-64

LOUISA, Va. - Local officials in a central Virginia county say a giant Confederate flag visible from an interstate highway has to come down because it violates a zoning ordinance.

TV station WCAV reports the Louisa County Board of Zoning Appeals denied a petition this week to leave the flag in place.

The Virginia Flaggers, which have installed Confederate flags across the state, erected the flag in March. It was visible beyond the tree line along Interstate 64.

The county said the flagpole was taller than the 60-foot maximum allowable height for buildings and structures.

The flaggers' argument that the flag was a monument and therefore exempt from the ordinance was rejected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.