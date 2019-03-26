Virginia crossing guard honored for her 50 years of service

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond School Board honored school crossing guard Annie Reese for her 50 years of service to the community.

Neighborhoods change over the years as people come and people go, but in one Richmond neighborhood, one lady remains.

Annie Reese whistles, waves and walks students from one corner to the other.

"I have been here for the last 44 years in this one block," said Reese.

Forty-four years in the same spot and 50 years in the same career.

It hasn't always been easy.

"The cars scare me the most because they used to obey. But now, you know, they'll drive up on you and you'll tell them to stop and they'll keep right on going," said Reese.

But this is this 78-year-old's way of protecting and serving the community - especially the youngest members of it.

She has inspired hundreds of former elementary students, and the current ones appreciate her sage advice, her smile and her sacrifice.

Reese said she has never considered her position as simply a job but rather living out her passion on her block in a neighborhood she loves.

As much as Reese loves her job, she says she is tired. So, this year will be her last one on the job.

She will retire at the end of this school year and says she plans to work more in her church, and maybe travel a little.

