Virginia cyclist killed in accident remembered

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A group of riders gathered in New York City to remember a Virginia bicyclist killed in a crash Monday morning.

20-year-old Robyn Avril, who graduated from high school in Charlottesville, was working as a bike messenger -- riding in the street, not in the bike lane -- when she was hit by a box truck, according to police.

She died at the hospital.

At the vigil Monday, some mourners began protesting after no arrests had been made. The driver was issued multiple summonses at the scene.

After the vigil, a group of disorderly cyclists rode up 6th Avenue. Police said they were chanting Avril's name before damaging property and blocking intersections.



