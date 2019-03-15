Virginia day care worker arrested, charged with sexual abuse

VARINA, Va. - A 32-year-old former Henrico day care employee faces charges of sexually abusing two children, according to NBC12.

The Richmond NBC affiliate reports that court documents show that Rahman Jordan Rypkema, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.

The charges come after an investigation at the Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center, where a Child Protective Services report was filed Feb. 14.

At the time of the investigation, Rypkema had been placed on leave, according to NBC12.

The two alleged incidents of sexual abuse happened between Sept. 1, 2018, and Feb. 12, 2019, according to court documents.

