Virginia day care worker charged with inappropriately touching 4 5-year-old girls

BRISTOW, Va. - Authorities arrested a Virginia day care employee who, they say, inappropriately touched four 5-year-old girls, according to NBC Washington.

Taylor Boykin, 27, of Nokesville, Virginia, is charged with four counts each of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties by a custodian. He is being held without bond.

Police arrested him on Friday.

Prince William County police officials said that a victim told her mother that an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy in Bristow touched her inappropriately on March 26.

Her mother, in turn, told the day care and Child Protective Services.

The investigation uncovered inappropriate touching dating to March 2017, NBC Washington reported.

“Through our investigation, we also identified three additional victims,” Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. “They’re all females; they’re all 5 years old.”

